Re: Makes me think of a fried bologna sandwich and onion rings***

It might sound like a contradiction in terms, but fried ice cream is very much a thing, and it is probably more common than you might think. Far from being a dish that can track its roots back to the country fair circuit — the same one that gave rise to indulgent comfort foods including the deep-fried Twinkie (via CNN), deep-fried cheesecake bites, and golden funnel cake – fried ice cream could have actually appeared more than a century ago at the Chicago World's Fair in 1893. Others say it began much later, in the 1960s, as Japanese restaurants began blanketing ice cream balls with tempura batter and freezing them before blast-frying them. Fried ice cream has even made an appearance in Mexican restaurants.