Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Review: Wines of Rodney Strong, Mid-2021 Releases

By Christopher Null
drinkhacker.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an overload of new Rodney Strong releases, many representing the brand’s more entry-level offerings. Let’s dig in. 2020 Rodney Strong Rose of Pinot Noir Russian River Valley – Boldly acidic, with notes of peaches and strawberries up top, fading to elements of sour plum and a pinch of Christmas spice. There’s only a minor floral element here, and it feels fresh rather than dried, offering a pleasant counterpoint to the fruit-forward attack. B+ / $22.

www.drinkhacker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Citrus#Vineyard#Pinot Noir#Glass#Food Drink#Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Mile High Spirits Fireside Single Barrel Bourbon and Summit Gin

Colorado is a crowded state for craft distilling, but Mile High Spirits in the heart of Denver is endeavoring to distinguish themselves by, and I’m quoting their website here, “not being obnoxious about it.” The Our Story section goes on at length with a well-reasoned manifesto bemoaning the elitism and expense of craft spirits today. Check it out when you have a moment. It’s a pretty good read. As for the distillery itself, well, their product line seems to take a rather eclectic approach to distilling with everything from a tequila to a peach-flavored whiskey on offer, all produced in-house with as little snobbery as possible. In between those are the more familiar whiskey and gin offerings, a pair of which we received for review. Let’s check them out.
Lemon Grove, CAtheresandiego.com

Zest Wine Bistro To Open Late Fall Of 2021

Eat + Drink The bistro will feature intimate tables, a cozy bar for noshing and sipping, and quaint back patio. Restaurateur Karina Kravalis announces her latest concept, Zest Wine Bistro, slated to open in late fall 2021. The Lemon Grove bistro will occupy the space next door to Kravalis’ first restaurant off Broadway, Giardino Neighborhood Cucina.
FDAbellevuereporter.com

Wand Wine Purifier Reviews – Does The Wand Wine Filter Work?

The Wand Wine Purifier is a wine filtration device that consumers can place in their wine glass to eliminate tannins and sulfites. These compounds commonly cause consumers to experience headaches and nausea, which is why it is important to eliminate them. What is The Wand Wine Purifier?. Drinking wine is...
Virginia Statedrinkhacker.com

Tasting Virginia’s Best Wines, 2021 Releases

We’re back for our third round with the Virginia’s Governor’s Cup Gold Medalists — a selection of the best wines from the state’s annual wine competition. As has been the norm for the past two years, it’s a well-mixed collection of whites, reds, and dessert bottlings. Let’s dig in. 2014...
Drinksthetahoeweekly.com

2021 Summer Wines, Part II

Welcome back to our celebration of warm-weather wines where we will highlight some can’t-miss wines that will super charge your summer fun. As a bonus, I’ll pass along some pro tips that will allow you to confidently guide your own exploration of summer sippers. Let’s start with three easy tips...
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Horror Tales: The Wine Review – This Vineyard Tour Got Weird

Available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One/X, Nintendo Switch. I understand the wine-making process insofar as people step on grapes and wine happens. Thankfully, Horror Tales: The Wine does not require you to have any wine knowledge. The first tale in a series, the game takes place in a world where an outbreak of a previously unknown disease has spread through a Mediterranean country, causing what’s called Devil’s Fever. The rumor is that a special red wine produced in the capital can cure all ailments. You play as a man who decides to take the trip to find this wine in the capital.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Corleone’s to feature Rodney Strong wines in 5-course dinner

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Corleone’s Ristorante is holding a five-course dinner featuring Rodney Strong wines. The dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, and will feature winemaker Greg Morthole of the Sonoma County, California-based winery. Courses. • Spicy shrimp lettuce wrap with slaw and homemade tortilla. Wine: Rodney Strong...
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: NV Cockburn’s Porto Branco

Summer is made for mixing up cocktails with white Port — just add tonic and an orange slice if you have it. Cockburn’s nonvintage Porto Branco offers an approachable, if innocuous, way to explore some of the charms of this unique wine — at a very reasonable price. It’s a...
Food & Drinkstouringplans.com

REVIEWED: EPCOT Food and Wine Booths Part 3, Near Future World

There’s 81 different food items at this year’s EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, and more food booths will be opening in October. That’s a lot to sample, but we’re trying it all!. Here’s a quick rundown of the items you’ll find in the booths in Future World and around...
DrinksSpringfield Business Journal

Wine Review: Grape indigenous to Spain worth a look

I just had the opportunity to sample some really interesting wines from the Rias Baixas region of northwestern Spain. The wines were all based on the albarino grape. A few of these wines also were blended with small amounts of other indigenous but little-known grape varieties to form a series of wines that are basically similar and yet also different by reflecting a particular house style.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2021 Edition

The first release of whiskey season — Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, which celebrates the birthday of founder George Garvin Brown on September 2 — has arrived. This year’s release is a batch of 119 barrels which were distilled on April 16,2009, making it a 12 year old expression. It’s bottled at 104 proof (though my sample bottle’s label reads 98 proof, probably an error held over from last year’s release).
Drinkstellurideblues.com

Wine at the 2021 Festival

More than just brews, we are excited to present the complete list of wine at the 2021 Telluride Blues & Brews Festival. From full-bodied reds with bold flavors to dry, zesty whites with a smooth finish, the 2021 wine list has something for every kind of wine enthusiast. Explore the list below!
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Borgo Santo Pietro Wine Harvest Weekend 2021

A special weekend to celebrate the local community and experience borgo santo pietro’s own wine production 1-3 October 2021. Chiusdino, August 2021 – Join Claus and Jeanette, co-founders of Borgo Santo Pietro, at the wine harvest weekend this October for an authentic epicurean experience dedicated to the luxury farm they initiated 20 years ago. This special weekend will consist of 3 days in the Tuscan countryside in connection with nature, relaxing in good company and tasting Borgo Santo Pietro’s biological wines: 2019 rosè, 2020 white wine with chardonnay and viognier varieties and 2020 rosé with black canaiolo varieties.
Atlanta, GAeatitandlikeit.com

Final Whiskey Wine and Wildlife Schedule Released

Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife – W3 is a culinary event on Jekyll Island, Georgia that artfully combines legendary beverage tastings of all kinds – from all types of spirits, beers, whiskies, and wines, along with inspired cuisine from some of the south’s best chefs and local culinary superstars, with a chance to experience coastal wildlife up-close. The 2021 February festival was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is taking place this September 9 – 12. The 2022 festival will go back to its original February seasonal schedule, which will be February 2 – 6, 2022.
Lifestyledrinkhacker.com

Review: 2020 Essay Chenin Blanc

“Essay” is a play on words, as “S.A.” is the abbreviation for South Africa. Hey, this isn’t $200 humor, this is $9 humor. This Chenin Blanc adds in 14% Viognier and 12% Roussanne, giving the finished product a bold character that offers notes of peaches, apricots, and a silky layer of vanilla cream. Lemon and some grapefruit give the finish a pop of acidity — although the whole thing comes together slightly haphazardly. (On the other hand, this is hardly a major investment.)
drinkhacker.com

Review: Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon

Monica already kicked off our exploration of Nevada’s Smoke Wagon bourbons earlier this year with a look at its Small Batch. Today we’re moving up a tier and checking out the Uncut Unfiltered offering, a blend of high rye bourbons rumored to be between 4 and 10 years old, bottled at barrel strength without chill filtration in individually numbered batches. Like Small Batch, the bourbon here is sourced from Indiana’s MGP, but aging in the unique Nevada climate, in addition to careful blending, helps to differentiate these bourbons from some of their other sourced contemporaries. Per the website:
Drinkswinemag.com

Goldeneye 2018 Confluence Vineyard Hillside Pinot Noir (Anderson Valley)

This full-bodied wine emphasizes black-cherry flavors that go deep and wide, complemented by very light wood smoke, cinnamon and clove notes that expand on the palate and linger on the finish. It offers a wonderful focus on the fruit flavors and wraps them in a posh texture. Jim Gordon. rating.
Drinkswinemag.com

Theorize 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

Grippy in youthful tannin, this wine offers strong forest and underbrush notes, as well as a tease of char, game and deli meat. Crushed rock and chalk make for a dusty texture that holds firm on the palate, offering both power and grace. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Variety. Cabernet...
Drinkswinemag.com

Duckhorn 2018 Monitor Ledge Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

Full of red fruit, citrus and tangy acidity, this wine is also full-bodied and concentrated, with a softness to the tannin. Its balance is welcome and helps to shape the palate, finding a refined elegance amidst undeniable power. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Monitor Ledge. Variety. Cabernet Sauvignon. Winery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy