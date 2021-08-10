Review: Wines of Rodney Strong, Mid-2021 Releases
It’s an overload of new Rodney Strong releases, many representing the brand’s more entry-level offerings. Let’s dig in. 2020 Rodney Strong Rose of Pinot Noir Russian River Valley – Boldly acidic, with notes of peaches and strawberries up top, fading to elements of sour plum and a pinch of Christmas spice. There’s only a minor floral element here, and it feels fresh rather than dried, offering a pleasant counterpoint to the fruit-forward attack. B+ / $22.www.drinkhacker.com
