Rookie 49ers Running Backs' True Test Lies Ahead in NFL Preseason

Leinweber: Possessing very good size, Price has a well-proportioned body. He is a tough inside runner who loves contact, consistently falling forward and keeping his legs churning with defenders draped all over him. On gap runs, he reads leverage and manipulates second-level defenders, displaying patience. Price will cut it back and lower his shoulder when he has no space. He shows creativity, bouncing runs when uncontained and keeping backside defenders on their toes with cutbacks. For a big back, he does not need much space, getting skinny through holes. Once at the second level, Price possesses very good burst to beat angles and good long speed to rip off big runs. He runs with frequent steps and is very balanced throughout his changes of direction, displaying light footedness. He is a willing pass protector, maintaining a wide base and lowering his pads if needed to absorb linebackers and stall defensive linemen. His lateral agility allows him to mirror opponents. He uses his hands to make uncontested catches.