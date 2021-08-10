Cancel
Rookie 49ers Running Backs' True Test Lies Ahead in NFL Preseason

By Jennifer Lee Chan
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA -- There’s a reason Bobby Turner is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL. The venerable 49ers running backs coach has 25 years of experience, but his approach to football was a new concept for Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell. Turner’s emphasis on the ball carriers knowing what all 11 players on the field are doing has been an eye-opening experience for the rookies.

Kyle Shanahan
#49ers#Nfl Preseason#American Football#Nbc Sports
