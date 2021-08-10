Cancel
Energy Industry

CalGEM Denies 14 More Of Area’s Fracking Permits Citing Public Health And Climate Concerns

Cover picture for the article“Another denial of 14 fracking permits is a victory for frontline communities and all of California,” said Food & Water Watch’s California Director Alexandra Nagy. “Every day we have fresh evidence of the devastating impact of a warming climate and the need to stop fossil fuel extraction once and for all. CalGEM is denying these fracking permits for all the right reasons. The next move for Governor Newsom is clear: we must end fracking and oil drilling now and institute 2,500 foot safety buffers immediately to protect our frontline communities. California’s future depends on our Governor taking this essential next step.”

