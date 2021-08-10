Most memorable Team USA moments from the Tokyo Olympics
Simone Biles starts a worldwide conversation about athletic mental health and brings home bronze. Simone Biles shocked the world by withdrawing from the team final. But in doing so, there’s no doubt Biles brought increased awareness and dialogue to the issue of mental health for athletes. There was uncertainty over much of the Olympics if Biles would return to compete in Tokyo, but she most certainly did and won in a bronze in the balance beam in her return.www.click2houston.com
