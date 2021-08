There are many iconic American desserts, like lemon meringue pie, Toll House cookies, cherry pie, peach cobbler ... The list goes on and on, but how many desserts can you name that have their own namesake cartoon complete with TV show, dolls, and tons of other merch? There's only one we can think of, and that would be strawberry shortcake. While Strawberry Shortcake the character might be cloyingly sweet, her eponymous dessert is biscuit-based, so it's not nearly as sugary as many other fruit desserts.