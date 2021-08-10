Kendra Scott one of eight Texas women named on Richest Self-Made Women list

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott is one eight Texas business women on Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women 2021. Listed as the 35th richest female in America, Kendra Scott, of Austin, started her business out of a spare bedroom in 2002 after she couldn’t find affordable colored gemstones. The business now has over 100 stores with her jewelry sold at retailers across the country. Since her business’ growth, Scott has appeared in numerous business and fashion magazines and was even a guest shark on Shark Tank where she invested $100,000 in a Missouri City teen’s sauce business.