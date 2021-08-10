Chicken Recall: 59,000 Pounds of Breaded Chicken Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
More than 59,000 pounds of frozen chicken is being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. Serenade Foods initiated the nationwide chicken recall on stuffed and breaded poultry products following an investigation into a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened 28 people so far, according to the announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).www.self.com
