RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Richmond Heights Schools held its annual Back to School Extravaganza Thursday (Aug. 12), and it was more extravagant than ever. The event is held each year days before the start of school -- except the last two years due to the pandemic and new school construction -- as a means to invite the public to the school grounds, entertain them, and tell them of things to come during the school year. On Thursday, a large crowd left no spots unfilled in the school property’s parking lot as residents flocked to get what was, for many of them, their first look inside the new Richmond Heights Upper School building.