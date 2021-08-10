Cancel
Environment

Researchers use artificial intelligence to unlock extreme weather mysteries

Science Daily
 6 days ago

From lake-draining drought in California to bridge-breaking floods in China, extreme weather is wreaking havoc. Preparing for weather extremes in a changing climate remains a challenge, however, because their causes are complex and their response to global warming is often not well understood. Now, Stanford researchers have developed a machine learning tool to identify conditions for extreme precipitation events in the Midwest, which account for over half of all major U.S. flood disasters. Published in Geophysical Research Letters, their approach is one of the first examples using AI to analyze causes of long-term changes in extreme events and could help make projections of such events more accurate.

www.sciencedaily.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Extremes#Extreme Weather#Stanford#The Kara J Foundation
