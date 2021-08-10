The White Lotus Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

HBO has yet another TV hit on its hands, and the premium network is ready to keep it rolling. The White Lotus, from creator Mike White, has received heaps of praise over the course of its six-episode run this summer, and fans have been steadily joining the ride each and every week. White always designed the dark comedy to be a limited series, and HBO marketed it as such. However, with as big of a hit as the show has become, the network persuaded White to find a way to continue.