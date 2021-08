Grab yourself some pita bread and other Greek foods.Kyle Brinker/Unsplash. It’s tough to find a solid gyro or any other kind of Greek food here in Tucson. Of all the culinary styles, authentic Greek may be the least represented, and it didn’t help that one of the few long-standing restaurants closed down earlier in the year. However, if you’ve been craving some home-cooked Greek food of late and haven’t known where to go, you’ll soon be in luck, as the Tucson Greek Festival is coming back to town.