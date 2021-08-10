The movement of small water droplets is controlled by means of a magnet

Minjie Zhang, Qifeng Hu, Chenqiang Hua, Man Cheng, Zhou Liu, Shijie Song, Fanggui Wang, Pimo He, Guang-Han Cao, Zhu-An Xu, Yunhao Lu, Jinbo Yang, Yi Zheng. The pivotal role of magnetic anisotropy in stabilising two-dimensional (2D) magnetism has been widely accepted, however, direct correlation between magnetic anisotropy and long-range magnetic ordering in the 2D limit is yet to be explored. Here, using angle- and temperature-dependent tunnelling magnetoresistance, we report unprecedented metamagnetic phase transitions in atomically-thin CrOCl, triggered by magnetic easy-axis flipping instead of the conventional spin flop mechanism. Few-layer CrOCl tunnelling devices of various thicknesses consistently show an in-plane antiferromagnetic (AFM) ground state with the easy axis aligned along the Cr-O-Cr direction (b-axis). Strikingly, with the presence of a magnetic field perpendicular to the easy-axis (H||c), magnetization of CrOCl does not follow the prevalent spin rotation and saturation pattern, but rather exhibits an easy-axis flipping from the in-plane to out-of-plane directions. Such magnetic anisotropy controlled metamagnetic phase transitions are manifested by a drastic upturn in tun- nelling current, which shows anomalous shifts towards higher H when temperature increases. By 2D mapping of tunnelling currents as a function of both temperature and H, we determine a unique ferrimagnetic state with a superstructure periodicity of five unit cells after the field-induced metam- agnetic transitions. The feasibility to control 2D magnetism by manipulating magnetic anisotropy may open enormous opportunities in spin-based device applications.
