End of watch
On Tuesday afternoon, multiple emergency services agencies from around the area joined in on the funeral procession of Sue Ann Gregory (inset) to honor the longtime paramedic and her service to the community. Local fire departments draped a flag over Jefferson Avenue prior to the procession. Gregory, 57, died last week after a battle with COVID-19. Gregory had worked for Mercy Hospital for 32 years. She also taught EMT classes at Ozark Technical Community College.www.laclederecord.com
