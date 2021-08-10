Cancel
Public Health

How much do we trust doctors and nurses during the pandemic? Here’s what a poll finds

By Summer Lin
Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of Americans have trust in doctors, nurses and pharmacists “to do what is right” for them and their families, according to a new poll. A survey released Tuesday from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that at least 7 in 10 respondents trust nurses, doctors and pharmacists “almost all of the time” or “most of the time.”

Joe Biden
Anthony Fauci
#Cdc#Pandemic#Americans#Cdc#Norc#Health Research Group#The Associated Press#The New York Times#Johns Hopkins University
