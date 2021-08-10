Construction of Alumni Plaza begins
A groundbreaking celebration Tuesday celebrated the beginning of work Tuesday for the Lebanon Public Schools Alumni Plaza. The Lebanon High School Alumni Association held a short ground breaking ceremony with City of Lebanon officials, representatives of True Construction, Lebanon R-3 Superintendent David Schmitz, administrators, bricklayer John Angst, Plaza Chairman Lester Capps as well as LHS Alumni Association board and committee members. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
