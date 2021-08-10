Cancel
Will He Or Won’t He? Supreme Court Watchers Wonder If/When Breyer Will Retire

By Staci Zaretsky
abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago

Just because he didn’t step down at the end of the term doesn’t mean he couldn’t. He may. It’s just hard to tell. — Professor Carl Tobias of the University of Richmond School of Law, commenting on the likelihood of Justice Stephen Breyer’s eventual retirement from the Supreme Court. Breyer, 82, is now the eldest justice on the Supreme bench. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said that if Republicans win back a majority in the Senate next year, he will block President Joe Biden from putting another justice on the high court.

