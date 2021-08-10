I have federal case in Fresno eastern district I filed brief the social security disability responded and said there going off
In federal court, the plaintiff (you) has an opportunity to reply to the governments motion for summary judgement. However, you only have a limited time to do so-dependent upon the case's scheduling order. Unfortunately, I foresee you having a very difficult time getting an attorney to begin representation of you in your case, given how far along in the process you are. If there has been a change in your conditions, since the ALJ's decision, you might have the opportunity to file a completely new application.avvo.com
