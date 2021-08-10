Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

I have federal case in Fresno eastern district I filed brief the social security disability responded and said there going off

By Asked in Fresno, CA
avvo.com
 4 days ago

In federal court, the plaintiff (you) has an opportunity to reply to the governments motion for summary judgement. However, you only have a limited time to do so-dependent upon the case's scheduling order. Unfortunately, I foresee you having a very difficult time getting an attorney to begin representation of you in your case, given how far along in the process you are. If there has been a change in your conditions, since the ALJ's decision, you might have the opportunity to file a completely new application.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Alj#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtskiss951.com

Court Requires Man To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Or Go To Jail

Ohio Court Requires Man, 21, To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Despite His Refusal. A 21-year-old man in Ohio was ordered to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of his probation. If he is not vaccinated by his next court appearance he will be sent back to jail. The man has stated he will not get the vaccine. He was sentenced to two years probation for possession of fentanyl. The judge said in a statement, this defendant was in possession of fentanyl which is deadlier than the vaccine and Covid-19. The defendant expressed no objections during the proceedings and stated no medical concerns.
U.S. Politicsaclufl.org

Church or Jail? Federal Court Delivers Qualified Immunity Win For Religious Freedom

Go to church or go to jail. That’s the unfathomable choice that a parole officer gave our client, Mark Janny, after he was released from a Colorado prison in 2014. When Mr. Janny, an atheist, refused to attend worship services at the Christian mission where his parole officer had ordered him to live, the officer revoked his parole and sent him back to jail for another five months. Last week, a federal appeals court rebuked the parole officer and affirmed one of our most fundamental and enduring constitutional commands: The government cannot punish you for refusing to pray.
Income Taxjocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – My Social Security Income Hurts When I File My Taxes

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: I am getting hammered with taxes on my Social Security (SS). I am retired and draw a meager work pension and SS benefits. When my wife and I filed our joint tax return we owed the IRS a substantial amount of money – they took 85% of my SS in taxes. We are just barely over the minimal amount of income allowed for SS tax exemption. Is there anything I can do so I do not have to pay all this money at once at the end of the year? I didn’t get any tax advice when I started drawing my SS and the guy who prepared our tax return couldn’t have cared less. No one ever told me that I would get double-taxed on the SS that I worked so hard for. Any help or advice is appreciated, I cannot take another hit like this again. Signed: Double-Taxed.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Holder encourages Democrats to protest in the streets, get arrested for voting rights

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder encouraged Democrats to protest in favor of voting rights by taking to the streets and getting arrested. "Power cedes nothing without a demand," Holder told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday night. "We too often underestimate the power that we have as regular American citizens by marching, by protesting, by raising our voices. If we make our voices known, if we demand the kind of change, the fair change that we’re seeking, I think it will help in the process."
Cuyahoga County, OHdefendernetwork.com

Black woman gets 18 months prison, white woman gets probation for same crime

The Root‘s Michael Harriet reports that two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime, yet received far different outcomes. And to say the two were guilty of the same offense is slighty misleding, as the white woman’s actions were so over-the-top and so far outreached the sister’s actions, that she was potentially facing 60 years in prison while the Black woman’s maximum time was less than three years.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump may end up in prison! Senate is probing into Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election

The former Georgia U.S. Attorney, who was forced to resign two days after Trump’s infamous call asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to find him votes, testified he resigned after DOJ officials warned him 'Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found' in the state, according to reporting by The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Paul Butler to discuss the latest update in the Senate probe on Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 11, 2021.
Personal FinancePosted by
Kiplinger

Social Security ... What I Like About It (and What I Don’t)

To say Social Security is complex is an understatement. There are 9,409 different age-claiming combinations and 5,917 spousal benefit combinations, according to Social Security’s Office of Retirement and Disability Policy. There are rules for family benefits, disability benefits, divorced spouses and widows. Yet, Social Security is extremely important for retirees, as “nearly nine out of ten people age 65 and older receive benefits,” representing about 33% of the income of the elderly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy