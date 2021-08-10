Cancel
IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Rep. Ron Kind's visits to region

La Crosse Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than two decades in office, longtime Democratic Rep. Ron Kind announced he will not seek re-election in one of the most watched 2022 races. Here are recent scenes from Kind's visits to the region.

Ron Kind
#Democratic
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

Reaction to Ron Kind’s departure from Congress

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ron Kind, a 13-term Democratic congressman in one of the most competitive swing seats in Congress announced he will not seek reelection in 2022. WEAU Political Analyst John Frank weighs in on Kind’s departure from Congress and what’s next for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district seat.
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

Media Reports: Ron Kind to announce retirement from Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - Democratic Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin will announce he is retiring and won’t seek re-election. On Tuesday, a media report from Politico surfaced that Kind would not run for re-election in Wisconsin’s third district, which covers western and parts of central Wisconsin, including the cities of Eau Claire and La Crosse.
La Crosse, WIfox47.com

Rep. Ron Kind won't seek re-election in 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Longtime Democratic U.S. Congressman Ron Kind of La Crosse won’t seek reelection in 2022. Rep. Kind announced his retirement Tuesday after nearly 25 years of service in the House of Representatives. Reports that track congressional voting records have often placed Rep. Kind as one of the most...
Wisconsin Statetheohiostar.com

Wisconsin Democrat Rep. Ron Kind to Retire in District Trump Won, Opening Door for GOP Contenders

U.S. Representative Ron Kind (D-WI-03) will retire from Congress at the end of his term, deciding not to run for re-election in the Wisconsin swing district. Kind’s southwestern Wisconsin district has gradually evolved over his approximately 25-year career in the House of Representatives, with former President Trump winning the district in the November 2020 election.
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman Ron Kind

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin:. “For 26 years, the people of western Wisconsin have had a committed and effective champion in Congressman Ron Kind. “As a longtime Member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Congressman...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
CNN

Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Ron Kind to retire from Congress

(CNN) — Veteran Rep. Ron Kind — a Wisconsin Democrat who represents a district carried by former President Donald Trump — announced he will not seek reelection in 2022 and will retire at the end of this term after serving more than two decades in Congress. His retirement is a...
La Crosse, WIwizmnews.com

After 26 years, who takes “Ron Kind’s district,” and how?

It’s called the 3rd Congressional District, but most living there better know it as Ron Kind’s district. That changes after next election, as the 13-term Democratic Congressman from La Crosse announced Tuesday he would not seek reelection. His vacancy leaves a couple of interesting dilemmas for both Democrats and Republicans.
Congress & CourtsAPG of Wisconsin

Ron Kind won't seek re-election to state's most competitive district in 2022

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind will not seek reelection in 2022 in the state’s most competitive Congressional district. "The truth is, I’ve run out of gas," Kind said at a press conference at Roosevelt Elementary in La Crosse on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 10. Kind launched his first Congressional campaign outside the same elementary school 26 years ago.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Western Wisconsin shake-up: Congressman Ron Kind to retire

(The Center Square) – Western Wisconsin’s political future is now up in the air. Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind on Tuesday announced plans not to run for reelection for his seat in the state's 3rd District. "The truth is I've run out of gas," Kind told reporters in La...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

History Suggests Ron Kind Will Win Reelection

Long-serving Democratic Congressman Ron Kind (along with most of Wisconsin’s U.S. House delegation) has not yet officially declared he is running for reelection in 2022. However, Kind’s 2020 3rd CD opponent – Derrick Van Orden – is back on the campaign trail, hoping to avenge his narrow 2.7-point loss from last November.
Congress & Courtswxerfm.com

Representative Ron Kind Announces Retirement After 13th Term

Long-time agriculture lawmaker Ron Kind will retire at the end of his term as U.S. Representative for Wisconsin’s third district. He stated in a press conference shared to his Facebook page that after 26 years representing the state in Congress, it’s time to move on. “The truth is, I’ve run...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind to retire, damaging Democratic hopes of controlling House in 2022

Democratic Congressman Ron Kind will not seek re-election after 25 years in the House, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' chances of maintaining control in 2022. Kind, who represents Wisconsin's 3rd congressional district, will retire at the end of his term according to top Democratic lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who addressed the reports of his retirement in a statement wishing him "all the best." The 3rd is a swing district.
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Lawmakers, others react to Rep. Kind's announcement

Here is reaction sent to the Tribune so far to U.S. Rep. Ron Kind's announcement that he would not seek re-election in the House. (This file will be updated.) Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse): “I’d like to thank Congressman Kind for his many years of service to the people of Western Wisconsin. He has been a leader with honor, integrity, and intelligence. Congressman Kind’s leadership and thoughtfulness will be missed, as he’s been a dedicated and principled public servant for our region. I wish him, and his family, the best as he moves forward on to new adventures in life."

