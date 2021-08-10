Coda Review
If you were going to ask AI to come up with an identikit Sundance break-out hit, it might well be Coda. The winner of the festival’s 2021 US Grand Jury Prize: Drama (it subsequently sold to Apple TV for $25 million), writer-director Siân Heder’s film mixes up Sundance-favourite elements — family shenanigans, salty laughs, rough-hewn filmmaking, big dramatic beats, a feelgood ending — to winning, if not quite Little Miss Sunshine, effect. If it strays too close to the predictable, Coda tackles the realities of living with deafness with authenticity (the Deaf characters are played by non-hearing actors), empathy and heart.www.empireonline.com
