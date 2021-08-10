Cancel
Movies

Coda Review

Empire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were going to ask AI to come up with an identikit Sundance break-out hit, it might well be Coda. The winner of the festival’s 2021 US Grand Jury Prize: Drama (it subsequently sold to Apple TV for $25 million), writer-director Siân Heder’s film mixes up Sundance-favourite elements — family shenanigans, salty laughs, rough-hewn filmmaking, big dramatic beats, a feelgood ending — to winning, if not quite Little Miss Sunshine, effect. If it strays too close to the predictable, Coda tackles the realities of living with deafness with authenticity (the Deaf characters are played by non-hearing actors), empathy and heart.

Moviestheyoungfolks.com

‘Coda’ review: A heartwarming, coming-of-age drama about listening without hearing

An American remake of the 2014 French film, La Famille Bélier, Coda operates under the same premise, albeit with personal touches courtesy of writer and director Sian Heder. Coda centers around a 17-year-old named Ruby (Emilia Jones in a bit of pitch-perfect casting), who is the child of deaf adults (CODA). Her brother Leo (Daniel Durant) is also deaf, which means she’s the only person in her working-class family who can hear. Her father Frank (Troy Kotsur) runs a fishing boat along the coast of their New England town, and the whole family has to pitch in so they can make ends meet. And that certainly goes extra for Ruby, who in addition to helping reel in the fish has to act as a constant interpreter for her family, since she can translate and communicate in American Sign Language.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Emilia Jones on CODA

At nineteen years old few people could be called prolific, let alone professionally poised on film. Thankfully, Emilia Jones is not like everybody else. Having made her small screen debut in The House of Anubis at nine, she went on to work with Dennis Kelly for Utopia and Ben Wheatley in High-Rise. From there films with David Tennant and Guy Pearce followed, before Netflix came calling with Locke and Key. With a second season being released in October and number three already before cameras, it would be safe to say that CODA represents a departure.
Movieskfru.com

‘Coda’ is a small movie that hits all the right notes

“Coda” is a small movie, exquisitely made. Touching, funny and stirring, it would be the kind of movie you’d urge a friend to run out and see, except they’ll only need to stay home and ante up to stream it on Apple TV+. The tech giant’s streaming service stepped up...
Relationshipsheyuguys.com

Family, comedy, fishing & celebrating deaf culture with the cast & director of the award-winning CODA

To celebrate the release of the beautiful new film CODA, which arrives this week, we sat down with the irrepressible cast and writer/director Sian Heder to find out more. Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as an interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
MoviesFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino chats with director of 'Coda'

Ruby is the only hearing member of a deaf family – and in the new film "Coda" she finds herself drawn to both her family and her passion for singing. Gino recently chatted with the director.
MoviesPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘CODA’ review: Great cast, contrived story in Apple TV+ movie about a hearing teenager from deaf family finding her voice

Based on a sample group of one, it’s possible to be grateful for the existence and, especially, the actors in “CODA” (streaming on Apple TV+ Aug. 13) and still be frustrated by its gently shameless storytelling. Good news first, and there’s a lot of it. Writer-director Sian Heder has cast her loose remake of the 2014 French hit “La Famille Bélier” extremely well. Emilia Jones excels as Ruby, ...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Chicago-native Marlee Matlin stars in 'CODA'

CHICAGO - An Oscar-winning Chicago legend stars in a record-breaking new film that starts streaming on Friday. Marlee Matlin is the only deaf actor to ever win an Academy Award, taking home the Best Actress in 1987 for her performance in "Children of a Lesser God." She now stars in...
MusicVanity Fair

CODA’s Emilia Jones Is Ready to Transform

Emilia Jones—an actress of the rising-star, get-to-know-her-now, gonna-be-everywhere-soon variety—swears she’s not that tired. She appears to be the picture of health on Zoom, all glowing skin and cool curtain bangs, sporting a white blouse with puffy sleeves. (Regencycore, some would say.) Her schedule is simple, really: During the week, she...
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Crowd-pleasing ‘CODA’ one of the year’s best films

"CODA" is a good old-fashioned crowd pleaser, a rousing coming of age story about a child of deaf adults — that's where the title comes from — and her journey to find her own voice. A trio of fine performances anchor this heartening, joyous story, the breakout success of this...
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘CODA’ Review: A Boundary-Breaking Coming-of-Age Film

How do you tell a compelling coming-of-age story that marches to a different drummer and takes a fresh approach to the genre? Writer/director Sian Heder’s CODA provides the answer to that question, delivering a unique coming-of-age tale featuring a marginalized community not commonly seen in films. CODA, which stands for “Child of Deaf Adults,” forges a new path by telling an engrossing story of a teen attempting to make it through high school while also addressing complex issues.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: CODA Is a Beautiful Coming of Age Story About a Girl Torn Between Her Family's Needs and Her Own Future

I got to watch the film CODA ahead of its release tomorrow, and I was so moved by this story. The film follows a girl in high school who splits her time between getting through classes and having friendships and normal growing pains, and working with her father and brother on their fishing boat. Not only is she an asset in work, but she is the interpreter for her mother, father, and brother, who are all deaf. This is a heavy burden that is placed on her as she is trying to further her interests and decide what her future looks like, and her normal distancing is met with much frustration as her family’s business is also going through major changes.
MoviesRefinery29

CODA Is A Beautiful Reminder That My Deafness Is Not A Deficit

I cried through most of the new movie CODA. Not because it’s a melancholic film — on the contrary, the story is charming and heartwarming — but because I’ve never seen deafness represented in such a visible way. I’ve always felt I didn’t quite have a place in the world....
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

Here's How Actress Emilia Jones Prepared to Play a 'CODA'

Apple TV Plus's CODA has been making waves ever since it swept the Sundance Festival's awards in January, and on Aug. 13, 2021, it's finally coming out for everyone to see. The audience award and grand jury prize-winning film — which broke Sundance's acquisitions record after selling to Apple for $25 million — follows Ruby (Emilia Jones), the only hearing person in her deaf family. The film's title is an acronym of Child of Deaf Adult and refers to a person who was raised by one or more deaf parents or guardians.
MoviesIGN

Hard Luck Love Song - Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the teaser trailer for Hard Luck Love Song, starring Michael Dorman, Sophia Bush, Dermot Mulroney, RZA, Brian Sacca, Eric Roberts, Melora Walters, Max Arciniega, Randal Reeder, Taylor Gray, Geri Courtney-Austein, Toni Robison-May, and Zac Badasci. The story follows Jesse (Michael Dorman), a charismatic but down on his luck troubadour who finds himself at an existential crossroads as bad choices catch up with him during an unexpected reunion with Carla (Sophia Bush), an old flame. At its core, the film is a modern-day love story wrapped in a gritty, compelling character study. Hard Luck Love Song is writer and director Justin Corsbie feature debut, and the script is based on the song "Just Like Old Times" by acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Todd Snider. Hard Luck Love Song arrives in theaters on October 15, 2021.
Moviescelebritypage.com

The Stars Of 'Coda' Celebrate Representation For Deaf Community

With three deaf actors playing three deaf characters, the representation in Coda is a huge win for the deaf community. Our Rachel Smith sat down with the stars of the new heartwarming film, which hits Apple TV+ today. "I had a great group of people around me that really helped...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘CODA’ Film Review: A Heartfelt Crowd-Pleaser About a Deaf Family With a Hearing Daughter

This review of “CODA” was first published on January 31, 2021 after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s probably unfair to review the Sundance movie “CODA” in the context of the $25 million deal it made with Apple mid-festival, a record-breaking sale that places enormous expectations on Sian Heder’s gentle family drama. But it’s also inescapable that that kind of money will put pressure on “CODA” to be both an indie landmark and a commercial breakthrough rather than what it really is — a sweet, openhearted coming-of-age story that succeeds in spite of its own predictability.

