ThedaCare offering additional locations for COVID-19 vaccine

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Northeast and Central Wisconsin due to the Delta variant, Thedacare is offering the vaccine at more locations. Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer, says, “By offering the vaccine at more locations, such as primary care clinics and pediatric clinics, it ensures our patients and community members have convenient options and easy access to the protection against COVID-19.”