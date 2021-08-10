AOP’s “Frozen Jr.” takes the stage
Arts of the Pamlico’s Broadway Kids summer camp will be performing a production of “Frozen Jr.” this weekend. 14 children ages 6 through 17 are participating in the camp and production, which will be AOP’s second stage show since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. Director Rachel Issac has experience directing children of all ages from her experience as director of previous Broadway Teen and Broadway Kids camps in addition to being the theater teacher at D.H. Conley High School.www.thewashingtondailynews.com
Comments / 0