AOP’s “Frozen Jr.” takes the stage

SACRAMENTO — Capital Stage offers its fifth virtual performances production with “Ripe Frenzy” by Jennifer Barclay. In an upstate New York small town it is opening night of the local high school’s 40th production of “Our Town.” As if playing the role of the stage manager, one mom sets the scene for the audience and walks them through the evening’s events. Time and memory grow slippery as her story submerges the audience in the before, during and after an active shooter event. Set against the bucolic simplicity of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize winning play “Our Town,” “Ripe Frenzy” examines what has become a tragic American norm and questions citizens’ own culpability in the perpetuation of mass shootings in the country. This production does include disturbing content and imagery.