Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

AOP’s “Frozen Jr.” takes the stage

By Chelsea Hofmann
thewashingtondailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArts of the Pamlico’s Broadway Kids summer camp will be performing a production of “Frozen Jr.” this weekend. 14 children ages 6 through 17 are participating in the camp and production, which will be AOP’s second stage show since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. Director Rachel Issac has experience directing children of all ages from her experience as director of previous Broadway Teen and Broadway Kids camps in addition to being the theater teacher at D.H. Conley High School.

www.thewashingtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aop#Aop#D H Conley High School#Frozen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Related
Maquoketa, IAtelegraphherald.com

Play preview: Ohnward's 'Frozen Jr.' a cool treat for summer's end

Performers: Ohnward Fine Arts Center. Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa. Cost: $10 in advance, $13 at the door for adults; $7 in advance, $10 at the door for students. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Ohnward Fine Arts Center. Tickets also are available at Osterhaus Pharmacy, 918 W. Platt St. and Maquoketa State Bank, 203 N. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa; Anderson Pharmacy, 61 W. Gillet St., Preston, Iowa; and Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy, 115 State St.
Romesentinel.com

‘Stomp’ takes Stanley Theatre stage Aug. 16

UTICA — “Stomp,” the international percussion sensation, will be presented by Broadway Utica at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, on Aug. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, Stomp has grown into an international sensation over the past 20 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.
Evening Star

LCYC gives young actors a chance to take to the stage

LAGRANGE — For five straight days, a group of middle school and junior high students have been spending a good part of every day reading scripts, learning about character development, and running lines. It’s all just another week of the LCYC sponsored drama camp. The annual week long, free summer...
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Local youths perform “Frozen Jr.” this weekend at Ohnward

Watch as more than 50 area youths stage a production of the musical “Frozen Jr.” this weekend at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, Maquoketa. Public performances will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the center, located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa. The show runs about an hour.
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Jess Baldwin to take East Green stage Saturday

Columbus-based singer, songwriter, producer and recording artist Jess Baldwin is to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the East Green Amphitheater. According to information from the performer, she is known for her pop music vocals, harmonies and rhythms. She has appeared on American Public Television’s Songs at the Center, performed on Mountain Stage with The Fields of Gettysburg, won the Ohio Music Award for Cover Song in 2016 and 2017 and was a quarterfinalist in the American Traditions Competition in 2015 and 2017.
yoursun.com

Ring to take audiences on journey through 'Stage and Screen'

SARASOTA — Ring Sarasota has announced its next season, named “Stage and Screen.”. “After a year of social distancing, masks and mandates, Ring Sarasota is ready to cut loose,” it said in a news release. “Having missed attending concerts, plays, and movies, the ringers are ready to entertain audiences with some of their favorite music from the stage and screen.”
Mountain Democrat

‘Ripe Frenzy’ takes the virtual stage

SACRAMENTO — Capital Stage offers its fifth virtual performances production with “Ripe Frenzy” by Jennifer Barclay. In an upstate New York small town it is opening night of the local high school’s 40th production of “Our Town.” As if playing the role of the stage manager, one mom sets the scene for the audience and walks them through the evening’s events. Time and memory grow slippery as her story submerges the audience in the before, during and after an active shooter event. Set against the bucolic simplicity of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize winning play “Our Town,” “Ripe Frenzy” examines what has become a tragic American norm and questions citizens’ own culpability in the perpetuation of mass shootings in the country. This production does include disturbing content and imagery.
Greer, SCcityofgreer.org

School House Rock Jr. brings animated lessons to the stage

Children from the Greer Cultural Arts Council's Camp ARK (Arts Reaching Kids) will cap their summer experience by staging School House Rock Live! Jr. August 6-8 and 13-15 at the Edward R. Driggers City of Greer Center for the Arts. All performances are free to the public. Woven around the...
Logan County, COsouthplattesentinel.com

Fashion takes center stage at Logan County Fair

Fashion took center stage at the Logan County Fair on Friday evening, with the annual 4-H Fashion Revue held at St. Anthony’s Gymnasium. Participants in four divisions decorated or constructed a garment and then modeled it. The judging was based on posture, poise, grooming, attitude and the outfit on the model. This includes becomingness to the model, choice of texture, color and style, fit, and accessories.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Lil Buck, Robbie Fairchild and Melissa Toogood among stars to take the stage at Vail Dance Festival’s International Evenings of Dance

The Vail Dance Festival’s popular International Evenings of Dance have become known as a uniquely exciting gathering of major dancers showcased in new and unexpected ways. This summer there is the heightened jubilation after dancers and audiences endured the pandemic-induced, long, difficult exile from regular performance venues. When luminaries from...
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Flickertail Band Takes Downtown Arts Market Stage

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Arts Center Downtown Arts Market returns tonight with a local band taking the stage. The Downtown Arts Market invites you out for regional, live entertainment in The Hansen Arts Park. The weekly event is a celebration of culture and community from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM in Jamestown featuring music, artisan vendors, crafts, and more.
Tulsa, OKTahlequah Daily Press

REO Speedwagon to take stage at River Spirit

TULSA – REO Speedwagon is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove. They will be playing on the 40th anniversary of their "Hi Infidelity" studio album, whose millions of sales were fueled by massive hit singles such as “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” The nearly ten-times platinum "Hi Infidelity" album still remains a high-water mark for rock bands – the album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot, which is a feat that not many artists achieve today.
Theater & DanceWesterly Sun

'Mamma Mia!' returns to Theatre by the Sea

WAKEFIELD — Theatre by the Sea will celebrate the return of live theatre this month with an encore performance of "Mamma Mia!" "We have been overwhelmed with the support from audiences who had been anxiously awaiting the reopening of the theater after nearly two years," said Bill Hanney, the theater's owner and producer.
wnin.org

Civic Theatre Plans to Take the Stage in September

After the pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 season, Evansville’s Civic Theatre is planning its 96th year of performances. In a release, Civic Theatre says its 2021-22 season will open September 17th at the theatre on Fulton Avenue. The first production will be the long-time favorite, Nunsense. Future performances...

Comments / 0

Community Policy