Margot Robbie To Star In Wes Anderson's Next Film

By James White
Empire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile he usually works with a regular recurring ensemble of actors (several of whom will indeed pop again), Wes Anderson is always happy to find new collaborators. Following news that Tom Hanks will make his Andersonian debut (albeit in what sounds like a small role) is word that Margot Robbie will also join the team.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
David O. Russell
