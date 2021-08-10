What Have Conservative-Backed Lawsuits Cost Taxpayers?
So far this year, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) has filed lawsuits against counties, cities, villages and towns across Wisconsin. Those lawsuits can cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and strain government insurance policies as local government agencies defend themselves against the litigation. The suits have included challenging the use of drop boxes for receiving absentee ballots; school districts’ referring to students by their preferred gender identity; public health orders and an ordinance requiring buildings be constructed with bird-safe glass.urbanmilwaukee.com
Comments / 1