Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

What Have Conservative-Backed Lawsuits Cost Taxpayers?

By Henry Redman
Posted by 
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So far this year, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) has filed lawsuits against counties, cities, villages and towns across Wisconsin. Those lawsuits can cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and strain government insurance policies as local government agencies defend themselves against the litigation. The suits have included challenging the use of drop boxes for receiving absentee ballots; school districts’ referring to students by their preferred gender identity; public health orders and an ordinance requiring buildings be constructed with bird-safe glass.

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 1

Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI
650
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

 https://urbanmilwaukee.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Legislature#The Bradley Foundation#The New Yorker#The Wisconsin Examiner#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
LawPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

What does it cost to be sued by WILL?

So far this year, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) has filed lawsuits against counties, cities, villages and towns across Wisconsin.  Those lawsuits can cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and strain government insurance policies as local government agencies defend themselves against the litigation. The suits have included challenging the use of […] The post What does it cost to be sued by WILL? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Congress & CourtsUrban Milwaukee

State Dems File First 2021 Redistricting Lawsuit

Democrats filed the first Wisconsin lawsuit related to the 2021 redistricting process on Friday, arguing a federal court should step in to draw the state’s next set of political maps because state lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers are unlikely to reach a timely consensus on the matter. The federal lawsuit...
Income TaxDaily Breeze

Improper payments cost taxpayers billions

U.S. taxpayers are losing tens of billions of dollars a year to “improper payments” of tax refunds, and it looks like investigators have thrown in the towel. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) regularly reports on programs that have been determined to be at “high risk” for improper payments. One of these programs, the Earned Income Tax Credit, paid out a total of $68.2 billion in fiscal year 2020, and 24% of that money, $16 billion, went to people who were not supposed to receive it.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...
U.S. Politicsiowatorch.com

Feenstra: Biden’s Hidden Tax Hikes Will Disproportionately Harm Rural America

Tucked away in President Biden and the Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar tax-and-spend proposal are tax hikes that will have an adverse impact on our agriculture community. For the past few months, I have been drawing attention to these tax hikes — including proposals to cap stepped-up basis and like-kind exchanges. As a former chair of the Iowa Senate Ways and Means Committee, I have seen the incredible economic potential that comes with cutting taxes. Unfortunately, Biden’s changes to stepped-up basis and like-kind exchanges would take us in the opposite direction. His plan would raise taxes on Iowa farmers and main street business owners, harming our rural economy at a time when we need to remain focused on recovery and revitalization.
Union County, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Union County Sheriff sends letter to Governor Brown

LA GRANDE — On Friday, August 13th, Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen released a letter directed to Oregon Governor Kate Brown in response to the mask and vaccine mandates recently enacted by the Oregon Governor. (View the text of those mandates here). The letter reads as follows:. Here is a...
California StateEast Bay Express

There Is a Problem With California’s Recall. It’s Unconstitutional.

Governor Newsom can receive far more votes than any other candidate but still be removed from office. The most basic principles of democracy are that the candidate who gets the most votes is elected and that every voter gets an equal say in an election’s outcome. The California system for voting in a recall election violates these principles and should be declared unconstitutional.
Cambridge, MANewsday

What the Supreme Court might do about vaccine mandates

The first mandatory vaccination case to reach the Supreme Court comes from Indiana University, which is requiring students to get COVID shots before enrolling for the fall semester unless they have a medical or religious exemption. The lower courts have upheld the requirement under the authority of Jacobson v. Massachusetts,...
Public HealthWashington Post

The reckoning may have finally come for MAGA governors. But at what cost?

Americans know whom to blame for the delta surge, the uptick in hospitalizations in low-vaccination states and the spike in infections among children. A recent Morning Consult-Politico poll found 49 percent blame the unvaccinated and the political leaders who ban mask or vaccine requirements; another 21 percent blame one of these groups and only 22 percent blame neither. Among Republicans, a majority — 53 percent — blame at least one of these groups or both while 39 percent blame neither.
Ashtabula County, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Law enforcement overreaching on marijuana

This morning residents in Ashtabula County were awakened by a travesty of democracy. In a government that is supposed to abide by the will of the majority of the people, it is sad to see law enforcement wasting time and resources conducting aerial searches and seizures for marijuana. Survey after survey show the majority of Ohioans favor full legalization. Numerous politicians also back this issue as Ohio H.B. 210 attests.
U.S. Politicspennrecord.com

Third Circuit vacates federal court's ruling and declares suit over legality of Wolf's COVID-19 measures is moot

PHILADELPHIA – A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling which eliminated Gov. Tom Wolf’s unprecedented COVID-19 emergency restrictions, finding the issue to be moot because not only have those restrictions expired in the interim, but voters statewide have also since amended the state constitution to roll back a governor’s range of emergency powers.

Comments / 1

Community Policy