Eugene, OR

Berry Promoted to Associate Head Coach

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. – Oregon head coach Kelly Graves announced on Tuesday the promotion of longtime assistant coach Jodie Berry to associate head coach. "I'm thrilled to be able to elevate Jodie to associate head coach," said Graves. "The relationships she builds with our student-athletes and the example that she sets for them on and off the court has been instrumental to the program's success. Jodie and I have worked together for a long time and I consider her a great friend and trust her with everything. There is no one more deserving of this opportunity than her."

