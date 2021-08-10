Marvel’s “Biggest Fan” Is About to Change the MCU Forever

Avengers has been in the midst of World War She-Hulk, which homages the popular World War Hulk storyline from YEAR. As the new title implies, Jennifer Walters is in the crosshairs this time, but it differs quite a bit from the original event. In that storyline, Hulk returned with a vengeance after being sent off-world by the Illuminati, and when he returned he made all of his former friends pay. In this go-round, it's the Winter Guard who are the main antagonists, and after abducting She-Hulk from Avengers headquarters (with some inside help), they start to try and turn Jennifer over to their side, and she eventually does become the Winter Hulk.