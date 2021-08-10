Marvel’s “Biggest Fan” Is About to Change the MCU Forever
Marvel Studios is still giving its fans gifts. With all the new original series streaming on Disney+ Marvel fans no longer have to wait months for new theatrical entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead, it’s only been a few weeks since the last shocking episode of Loki hit the streaming service and we are already getting our next Marvel show – What If…? which will introduce Marvel’s “Biggest Fan” in his MCU debut.insidethemagic.net
Comments / 0