Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Game changers: UofL Magazine shows how esports is winning

By Erica Walsh
uoflnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when people used to think all those hours playing video games were just a waste of time? Not anymore. Esports are providing an avenue for UofL students to gain a sense of camaraderie, engage in healthy competition and get a head start on careers in computer science, sports management and more. Discover how esports players are gaming the system and read about other innovative approaches by UofL students, faculty and alumni in the Summer 2021 edition of UofL Magazine.

www.uoflnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Management#Uofl Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
Video GamesGamasutra

Playtesting with AI - a new game changer in game development

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. Much like the heroes in a game, game developers are the heroes behind the scenes. Building entire worlds...
Video Gameschanhassen.mn.us

eSports League - Multi-Game Option

The Blaze Fire video gaming and eSports club is a fun, safe way for the gamers in your household to play with other age-verified competitors so they can make friends within their own community through video gaming. Joining the club gains players access to organized community play to choose to participate in structured leagues and tournaments or social ladder and play activities. Players aged 7+ will participate from home and engage safely in club activity through the Safe Harbor-certified platform GYO Score. Available games frequently rotate to keep up with the most popular titles for kids. Prizes and rewards can be earned for participation and also winning our special skill-based tournaments and leagues. All gamer skill levels are welcome!
Motorsportschatsports.com

Allied Esports and NASCAR launch gaming truck tour

NASCAR, Allied Esports, Martinsville Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, Watkins Glen International, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Motorsport Network, Michigan. Esports entertainment company Allied Esports has announced a collaboration with NASCAR to introduce gaming activations that will take place at a number of Cup Series races. The collaboration...
Chadron, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Game Changer a success in Chadron

The last thing one might expect when entering Game Changer is an extensive comic book collection that features 40,000 titles, including four variants with covers produced exclusively for the mom-and-pop shop with artwork by some of the biggest names in the industry. But that is exactly what you’ll find at...
Sacramento, CASacramento Observer

Shamar Knox: Game Changer On and Off the Green

Shamar Knox recently returned from a national golf opportunity in Philadelphia called the Game Changers Academy. The experience allowed him to think back on when he was younger and how he never would have thought he would be selected from among hundreds of thousands of kids to attend such an event.
Mills County, IAnonpareilonline.com

YMCA gets in the game with esports team

The Charles E. Lakin YMCA has joined the esports movement. The YMCA Jackalopes recently finished their second season, and the Y is taking registrations for their third, according to Kyle Gay, senior program director at the Charles E. Lakin and Mills County YMCAs. This fall, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson...
Gamblinggisuser.com

How to Play and Win Casino Games

Casino gaming is one of the best ways to make money online. Although, blogging, web development, graphics design, affiliate marketing, YouTube video producing, copywriting, and digital marketing are other top ways to make money online, playing online casino games will earn you lots of money more than some of these businesses combined.
Video GameseSchool Online

How to establish international collaboration with esports

As the high school esports club advisor for the William Penn Cybercats, I have had the opportunity to work with my students on some pretty awesome projects. From building our club infrastructure to coordinating a beyond the games challenge, to organizing our first esports teams in Rocket League and Madden 21, and participating in North American Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) Minecraft builds. But as a 2020-2021 NASEF Fellow, I was encouraged to go beyond my building walls in a way that enhances cultural understanding and international collaboration.
Video Gamesesports.net

Pokémon Unite Esports – Is the MOBA the next competitive game?

Pokémon Unite is the latest release in the popular series, but this spin-off game has a few differences. For starters, it’s a MOBA. This is the first game of its type to come to the Pokémon franchise and it marks a pretty big departure from previous games. Aside from the change to its genre, it is the first with serious and focused attention for esports.
Chicago, ILNewsTimes

Creating Consistency by Putting Employee Culture First

In the days before the internet and easy access to online reviews, there was really only one way to judge if a business was worth frequenting: word-of-mouth recommendations from family and friends. If a product or service was great, then customers would tell their circle about the business, and new patrons would follow.
Chicago, ILNew Haven Register

Creating Consistency by Putting Employee Culture First

In the days before the internet and easy access to online reviews, there was really only one way to judge if a business was worth frequenting: word-of-mouth recommendations from family and friends. If a product or service was great, then customers would tell their circle about the business, and new patrons would follow.
Chicago, ILWestport News

Creating Consistency by Putting Employee Culture First

In the days before the internet and easy access to online reviews, there was really only one way to judge if a business was worth frequenting: word-of-mouth recommendations from family and friends. If a product or service was great, then customers would tell their circle about the business, and new patrons would follow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy