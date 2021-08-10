Game changers: UofL Magazine shows how esports is winning
Remember when people used to think all those hours playing video games were just a waste of time? Not anymore. Esports are providing an avenue for UofL students to gain a sense of camaraderie, engage in healthy competition and get a head start on careers in computer science, sports management and more. Discover how esports players are gaming the system and read about other innovative approaches by UofL students, faculty and alumni in the Summer 2021 edition of UofL Magazine.www.uoflnews.com
