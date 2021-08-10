‘Magic Bake-Off’ Special Event Coming Soon to THIS Disney Resort!
On August 13, Disney hopes to answer that question when Disney’s Magic Bake-Off premieres on Disney Channel. The show will be Disney’s first-ever baking competition series for kids that will feature Disneyland Pastry Chef Gracie Gomez as the baking judge. The show will be hosted by Dara Reneé, one of the stars of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Issac Ryan Brown, who is known by Disney fans for his role as Booker Baxter in Raven’s Home.insidethemagic.net
