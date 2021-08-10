‘Magic Bake-Off’ Special Event Coming Soon to THIS Disney Resort!

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have been at odds lately, and now, it seems that the bad blood is only growing between the two. The feud began when Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for releasing Black Widow, the latest Marvel film, on Premier Access on Disney+. According to Johansson, Black Widow was meant to have an exclusive theatrical release, as noted in her contract, and Disney breached that. With some of Johansson’s pay coming from the film’s box office sales, her legal team has argued that the simultaneous release of the film on two platforms may have swayed potential theater-goers to stay home since the option was available to them.