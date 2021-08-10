Cancel
Arkansas County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleburne by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Faulkner; Fulton; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Lincoln; Logan; Lonoke; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Newton; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Polk; Pope; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Scott; Searcy; Sharp; Stone; Van Buren; White; Woodruff; Yell HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT: Afternoon heat index values of 105 to 110, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. * WHERE: A large part of Arkansas. * WHEN: Through Thursday. * IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

