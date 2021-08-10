Special Weather Statement issued for Marion, Monongalia, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marion; Monongalia; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Wetzel A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Greene, southwestern Fayette, Monongalia, Wetzel, northwestern Preston and Marion Counties through 430 PM EDT At 352 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mannington, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to vegatation is possible. Locations impacted include Morgantown, Fairmont, Westover, Kingwood, Mannington, Star City, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Barrackville, Point Marion, Monongah, and Granville. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 18. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 2. Interstate 79 in West Virginia between mile markers 130 and 160. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH