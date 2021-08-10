Special Weather Statement issued for San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Southwest Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY THROUGH 230 PM MDT At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Magdalena, or 18 miles southwest of Socorro. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Socorro County. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 127 and 129. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH