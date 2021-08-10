Red Flag Warning issued for Butte County Area, Haakon County Area, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Butte County Area; Haakon County Area; Northern Foot Hills; Perkins County; West Central Plains; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS...THE NORTHWEST INTO WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA PLAINS...AND EXTREME SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions are occurring across northwest South Dakota through northeast Wyoming, and will continue through the afternoon into the early evening. Conditions will then improve around sunset tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 323, 327, 328, 329, 330, AND 331 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 323 Northern Foot Hills, 327 Butte County Area, 328 Perkins County, 329 West Central Plains, 330 Ziebach County and 331 Haakon County Area. * WINDS...West to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, strongest across northwest South Dakota. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.