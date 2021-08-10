Severe Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Marquette THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN IRON NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...WEST CENTRAL MARQUETTE AND SOUTH CENTRAL BARAGA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT/300 PM CDT/ The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.