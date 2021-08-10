The Most Unique Nail Designs For Summer

Over the past year, subculture-driven aesthetics, or “cores,” such as the pastoral Cottagecore and the collegiate-inspired Dark Academia, have been having a fashion moment, even influencing runway looks. On learning of the Cottagecore phenomenon known as the Strawberry Dress (a pink tulle confection by Lirika Matoshi that became one of the most talked-about garments of 2020), product designer Nik Bentel was inspired to create something in a similar vein.
Bentel—best known for his Chalk Drawers, shaped chalks that can make circles, dots, and other patterns—made particular note of the Strawberry Dress’s clear visual signifiers (think storybook princess), an earmark of “core”...
