The Most Unique Nail Designs For Summer

How does summer always come and go so fast? Every year, when August 1 hits, it’s likely that so does the realization that you’ve hardly done anything on your summer bucket list. Beach trips have been few and far between, books have gone unread, and that garden you swore you’d get to this year is still just a sad mound of dirt. Thanks to summer-inspired beauty trends, however, you can still soak up what’s left of the season (and feel cute as heck while doing it). Nail designs, in particular, are the perfect way to embrace your summer mood — and the tropical nail art trend has arrived just in time.