Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

The Most Unique Nail Designs For Summer

fashionisers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best way to celebrate summer is to get your nails done and adorn them with beautiful colors. You can try nail art depicting summer with all its coolness. Instead of getting common designs, you can have a beautiful representation of summer on your nails in the form of nail art.

fashionisers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Skin Carethezoereport.com

These Tropics-Inspired Nail Designs Are The Next Best Thing To A Vacation

How does summer always come and go so fast? Every year, when August 1 hits, it’s likely that so does the realization that you’ve hardly done anything on your summer bucket list. Beach trips have been few and far between, books have gone unread, and that garden you swore you’d get to this year is still just a sad mound of dirt. Thanks to summer-inspired beauty trends, however, you can still soak up what’s left of the season (and feel cute as heck while doing it). Nail designs, in particular, are the perfect way to embrace your summer mood — and the tropical nail art trend has arrived just in time.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

3 Swimwear Brands Designed To Wear On Your Period

As a female, chances are you’ve experienced some level of anxiety around the thought of swimming (or even just putting on a swimsuit) during your menstrual cycle. In fact, you’ll probably never forget the summers where you got your period on the date of a friend's pool party, or strategically looked ahead on the calendar to see if your cycle was expected to begin during your family beach vacation. Fortunately, over the last few years, a number of period swimwear brands have arrived to solve any lingering woes. While a specialized swimsuit is by no means necessary, for those who may feel more comfortable with extra protection, a specialized swimsuit can provide.
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

40+ Neutral Paint Colors Designers Actually Use

We’re going to let you in on a little secret: Choosing the right neutral paint color is more difficult than you’d think. At first thought, it seems like you can’t go wrong with a taupe, gray, or off-white. After all, neutrals are known for their enduring versatility. But while these go-with-anything hues can transcend time and trends, they are as numerous as they are complex. Plus, one wrong undertone can throw off your room’s atmosphere.
Skin CareGossip Cop

Lipstick Nails Are The Latest Puzzling Nail Trend

If you aren’t already familiar with them, the phrase “lipstick nails” brings about a variety of mental images. Nails with lipstick on them? Nails with little painted lipsticks on them? Or nails with lips on them?. Actually, “lipstick nails” refers to a specific shape of nail that has become increasingly...
Skin CareEssence

11 Bold Nail Colors To Try Before The Summer Ends

Last year left us posing a serious question: who would create our eye-catching nail art? Without access to our favorite nail salons, many of us tapped into our creative energy and began a path to doing things for ourselves—especially our manicures. From creative designs to amazing colors, expressing ourselves through...
Skin CareByrdie

Meet Sojin Oh, the Nail Artist Creating Sculptural Manis Inspired by Nature

If you don't know Sojin Oh, you have definitely seen her work. Recognized for her 3D sculptural nail art and mismatched manicures, Oh is a celeb favorite. Whether she's creating stunning looks for music videos or gracing the pages of high-impact editorials, she's worked with Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Hunter Schafer, and more.
MakeupPopSugar

4 Trending Lipstick Looks to Try Before the End of Summer

You can wear whatever lip product you want in whatever color you want at any time of the year, but if you're in the mood to try out a few trending looks this summer, we can point you in the right direction. As per usual, classic reds and punchy hot...
Lifestylearchitectureartdesigns.com

20 Refreshing Watermelon Wreath Designs For The Rest Of Summer

There is nothing quite as refreshing as a watermelon during the warm summer days. Taking inspiration from there, we thought it would be a good idea to use the watermelon theme to decorate a little bit of your home too. Seeing as it is still summer, it makes sense to replace the summer wreath on your front door with something a little more refreshing. Take a watermelon wreath for example. It is representative of summer and will do a great job welcoming you home and giving you a thirst for a cold watermelon.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
ARTnews

Objet: Nik Bentel’s Botticelli-Inspired Dress for Summer

Over the past year, subculture-driven aesthetics, or “cores,” such as the pastoral Cottagecore and the collegiate-inspired Dark Academia, have been having a fashion moment, even influencing runway looks. On learning of the Cottagecore phenomenon known as the Strawberry Dress (a pink tulle confection by Lirika Matoshi that became one of the most talked-about garments of 2020), product designer Nik Bentel was inspired to create something in a similar vein. Bentel—best known for his Chalk Drawers, shaped chalks that can make circles, dots, and other patterns—made particular note of the Strawberry Dress’s clear visual signifiers (think storybook princess), an earmark of “core”...
Hair CarePopSugar

Undercuts Are the Sneakiest Way to Add a Little Flair to Your Hair

Hot on the heels of the "underlayer" hair color trend (the perfect peek-a-boo technique for someone interested in dipping a toe into a bold hair transformation) is another sneaky summer style: the undercut. This look is similar to the "disconnected" haircut trend that took off earlier this year in that it's characterized by the hair being cut much shorter on the bottom portion of the head than the top.
Interior DesignOZY

Stunning New Designs for Your Home

Hosting is exciting. But hosting for the first time in over a year is even better. For the longest time, the notion of dinner parties has felt consigned to the pre-pandemic world. No longer. As people start opening their homes up to friends and family again, interior design is now a top pursuit of many an intrepid host. So what’s new, cool and intriguing this summer? Break out the chardonnay or IPAs and join us for a dive into must-have furniture ideas worth your cash, the rising designer stars to know and the trends to take home.
ApparelPopSugar

25 Stylish Pieces to Help You Master the Y2K Fashion Trend in 2021

In a decade of fashion that included ultra low-rise pants, terry cloth dresses over jeans, and lots and lots of butterfly prints, we're here to guide you through shopping Y2K fashion trends in 2021. Celebs might have dabbled in some of the riskier looks that aren't exactly a breeze to pull off — perhaps they're even bringing them back today! — but we wanted to curate items that are actually 100 percent wearable.
ApparelUS Magazine

17 Denim Pieces for Summer That Are Totally Trendy Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Denim on denim was once a taboo combination, but now it’s totally trending! If you want to make a street-style statement, rocking an all-denim ensemble is the way to go. But here’s the thing: You don’t have to go for head-to-toe denim if that’s not your aesthetic — there are plenty of stylish ways to wear jeans that are just as show-stopping.
Lifestylearchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Eye-Catching Summer Pillow Designs That Refresh

Keeping your home fresh for the summer is a task that goes on through the entire summer season. If you don’t keep changing things, they get boring and you don’t want your home to feel boring, do you? But we do not want to make you overspend on summer decorations every week. Instead, try adding some smaller details to your home’s summer décor and if you do it right, it might be just what you needed to refresh an area. For example, a living room, bedroom or even the porch can be freshened up with a vibrant summer pillow that will add a touch of color.
Apparelprima.co.uk

12 gorgeous summer dresses being sold by Next right now

Loungewear is so 2020 - it's all about beautiful midi and maxi dresses that are cool, comfortable, and of course, flattering, as we update our summer wardrobes for beach holidays and socialising with friends and family again. There are so many gorgeous summer outfits to choose from - dresses that will flatter your tummy, practical frocks for work and play, dresses for special occasions, white dresses to keep you crisp and cool, and bargain frocks if you're on a budget.
Interior DesignLima News

Geometric design makes Palmyra unique

The Palmyra is an intriguing plan with a bright, octagonal dining room at its core. The attractive brick and glass exterior is shaped like an eight-pointed star. Only the kitchen/garage wing breaks the symmetry. Light spills into the dining room through four sets of clerestory windows mounted at the crest...
Denver, CO5280.com

3 Must-Attend Summer Events for Design Lovers

Mark your calendars for the return of a beloved arts festival, a celebration of mid-mod design, and a home tour in one of Denver’s top neighborhoods. Back for its 30th year, this free festival invites art enthusiasts of all ages to browse and shop the works of 250 national juried artists—including sculptors, glass-blowers, painters, and photographers—and get creative with interactive, family-friendly projects along Artivity Avenue. Typically held in Cherry Creek North over the Fourth of July, this year’s Labor Day weekend festivities are relocated to an open-air site just a few blocks away, near Cherry Creek Shopping Center. September 4–6; cherrycreekartsfestival.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy