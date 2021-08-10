Red Flag Warning issued for Crook County Plains, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crook County Plains; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS...THE NORTHWEST INTO WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA PLAINS...AND EXTREME SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions are occurring across northwest South Dakota through northeast Wyoming, and will continue through the afternoon into the early evening. Conditions will then improve around sunset tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, AND 322 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains and 322 Fall River County Area. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.