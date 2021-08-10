Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cochise County through 130 PM MST At 1251 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sierra Vista, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Tombstone, Fort Huachuca, Palominas, Charleston and Coronado National Memorial. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 314 and 340. Route 82 near mile marker 67. Route 90 between mile markers 318 and 336. Route 92 between mile markers 322 and 347. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH