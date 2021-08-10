Sugar And Shears Opens New Southlake Location
A sweet body sugaring destination recently opened its newest location on Southlake Boulevard last month. For nearly 30 years, Sugar and Shears has been providing clients with high-quality hair removal services through a unique method called body sugaring, which applies a sugary paste to the skin and separates it for thorough hair removal. Sugar and Shears owner Lindsay Reed says she got into the business because of her mother.
