The Joke Gym (near LA)

Los Angeles County, CA
Panama City, FL|Posted byABC News
Fred aims for Florida Panhandle, Tropical Storm Grace targets Puerto Rico and Haiti
Business|Posted byThe Hill
Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps
Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Military|Posted byThe Hill
Pentagon authorizes sending additional 1,000 troops to Afghanistan
The Pentagon on Sunday authorized the deployment of 1,000 additional troops to Afghanistan, bringing the total number of troops on the ground to roughly 6,000 as the Taliban continues its advances in the capital city of Kabul. The Pentagon and State Department announced in a joint statement that the U.S....
World|Posted byCBS News
"I will not survive here": Thousands of Afghans flee as Taliban closes in on the capital
American diplomats and other key personnel are being evacuated from the rapidly deteriorating security conditions in Kabul, Afghanistan. This comes as the Taliban's stunning and lightning-fast offensive seizes more territory including Kandahar and Herat, Afghanistan's second and third-largest cities. A U.S. defense official fears it could be just a matter...
Los Angeles, CA|Posted byABC News
Man stabbed at LA anti-vaccination protest leaves hospital
The man was stabbed and a news reporter was kicked after a fight broke out.
U.S. Politics|Posted byThe Associated Press
Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials were stunned on Sunday by the pace of the Taliban’s nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan, as the planned withdrawal of American forces urgently became a mission to ensure a safe evacuation. The speed of the Afghan government’s collapse and...
U.S. Politics|Posted byThe Hill
Texas Supreme Court upholds Abbott's ban on local mask mandates
The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday ruled in favor of upholding Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's order prohibiting mask mandates, a win for the governor after local entities across the state attempted to defy him. The Supreme Court action blocked temporary restraining orders that came from district court judges. The...
Environment|Posted byCNN
Death toll from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti rises to over 1,200 people
(CNN) — The Haitian government declared a state of emergency after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country Saturday, leaving at least 1,297 people dead and more than 5,700 injured, according to the country's civil protection agency. Of the 1,297 fatalities, 1,054 are in the South administrative region, 119 are in...
Environment|Posted byFox News
29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits
At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Associated Press
Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week
WASHINGTON (AP) — A three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is expected to rule this week on whether a moratorium against evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stand. The court late Saturday set an expedited schedule following an...
