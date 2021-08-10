Floatzilla 2021, August 21
Sunset Park, 18th Avenue & Sunset Road, Rock Island IL. An eagerly awaited day of outdoor fun culminating in an attempt to break a pair of Guinness World Records is set for August 21, when River Action hosts the 12th-annual celebration of paddle sports Floatzilla, with participants and spectators gathering at Rock Island's Sunset Park to see if the Quad Cities can boast the world's “Largest Raft of Canoes and Kayaks” and “Largest Simultaneous Kayak Launch.”www.rcreader.com
