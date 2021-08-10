Cancel
Rock Island, IL

Floatzilla 2021, August 21

By Reader Staff
rcreader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunset Park, 18th Avenue & Sunset Road, Rock Island IL. An eagerly awaited day of outdoor fun culminating in an attempt to break a pair of Guinness World Records is set for August 21, when River Action hosts the 12th-annual celebration of paddle sports Floatzilla, with participants and spectators gathering at Rock Island's Sunset Park to see if the Quad Cities can boast the world's “Largest Raft of Canoes and Kayaks” and “Largest Simultaneous Kayak Launch.”

