Boise considers $100 million plan to make State Street a place where people want to live

Boise just took a key step toward sprucing up State Street, a busy commuter route that leaders hope will become a mecca for multifamily housing and transit. Board members of the Capital City Development Corp., Boise’s urban renewal agency, approved plans for the creation of a State Street urban renewal district on Monday and directed the staff to submit it to the City Council for review. After years of discussions, the decision marks one of the first concrete steps toward the redevelopment of the historic roadway.