WATCH: USC running back drills from day two of the Trojans fall camp
In the video above, running backs coach Mike Jinks takes his running backs crew through individual drills and pass catching drills in the early part of USC's second day of fall camp. With the acclimation period still in play, players were not permitted to wear pads during Saturday's practice. It gave the running backs more opportunities to go through individual drills with bags, ball security and pass catching.247sports.com
