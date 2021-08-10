Cancel
Zoning Board of Appeals 09/01/21 Meeting - Notice of Public Hearings

 6 days ago

Requests for Variances from the City of Middleton Zoning Ordinance. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Virtual Meeting via www.zoom.us ID: 873 8605 4048 Passcode: 8675309. To participate by phone: (312) 626-6799. The City of Middleton Zoning Board of Appeals will hold public hearings and consider taking action on...

Springfield, OHspringfieldtwp.org

Zoning Commission Public Hearing

The Springfield Township Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday August 16, 2021 in the Township Administration Building, 9150 Winton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. The purpose is to consider case ZC2021-003 an application by Mr. Kevin Potts, Ken Anderson Alliance, the property owner for a Final Development Plan. The property is currently zoned SP-PUD “Special Purpose Planned Unit Development. LOCATION: Compton Road Cincinnati, OH 45231 Book 590 Page 321 Parcel 0147 The application is available for viewing at the Township Administration Building, 9150 Winton Road, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Interested citizens are welcome to attend the public hearing.
Politicstownoframseur.org

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – August 17TH

The public is advised that at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the Ramseur Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing in the council room at Ramseur Town Hall, 724 Liberty Street, Ramseur, North Carolina, to consider adopting an ordinance to regulate the operation of off-road vehicles on Town.
Chicago, ILchicago.gov

Notice and agenda for the August 19 Police Board public meeting

The next regular meeting of the Police Board is scheduled for Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 7:30pm. To protect the public’s health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will take place remotely. There will not be an in-person meeting. The public will have access to the meeting via audio conference. To attend the meeting via audio conference, dial 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID 891 1154 0755 (only the meeting ID is needed; if prompted for a participant ID or passcode, press #).
Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:. - Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting. - Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#. - Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 1. UNSPECIFIED USE: Jason & Nicole Baron: Proposal to operate an AirBnB located at...
Kimball County, NEwesternnebraskaobserver.net

Public Hearing Notice Kimball County Planning Commission

The Kimball County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m., August 23, 2021, at the 4-H Meeting Room, 4-H Building, 415 S High School Street, Kimball, Nebraska. The purpose of this hearing is to accept comments on a request for a conditional use permit. The application requests a conditional use for indoor or outdoor recreational facilities that due to the nature of the facility generally require a location separated from urban areas located in part of the E/2E/2 Section 31-13N-55W and N/2 Section 21-13N-55W, Kimball County. Parcel ID# 530163101 and 530004917. Applicant: Dale W. Critchfield, Real Western Wings. Owners: Dale W. and Ruth Critchfield and Lonnie Yung. District: A-2 and A-1. Zoning Regulations: Section 6:03 #12 and Section 5:03 #13. A copy of the application is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the Kimball County Clerk, 114 East 3rd Street, Kimball, Nebraska.
Politicstownofgeddes.com

Special Meeting/Public Hearing

Special Board Meeting to be held, August 24th at 6pm, Geddes Town Hall Community Room with respect to consider opening a group home (Access of New York) at 2800 W. Genesee Street. Written comments can be made to the Town of Geddes Town Clerk, 1000 Woods Road, Solvay NY 13209 prior to or at the hearing.
Philipsburg, PAClearfield Progress

NOTICE: The Rush Township Zoning Hearing Board shall hold a

The Rush Township Zoning Hearing Board shall hold a rescheduled regular meeting on Monday, August 16th, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at the Rush Township Municipal Building, located at 150 North Richard Street, Philipsburg, PA 16866. The Zoning Hearing Board intends to announce its roll call vote in the Grauch Enterprises appeal of a notice of violation and cease and desist directive issued by the zoning officer, following the hearing on that matter held July 20, 2021 and the announcement of the Board's decision to uphold the violatiion on the same date. A written decision is pending and will be served and noticed consistent with the provisions of the MPC. The Zoning Hearing Board further intends to modify its schedule of regular meetings for the remainder of 2021, in order to avoid scheduling conflicts; and will address any other matter properly coming before the Board.
Riverhead, NYriverheadlocal.com

Notice of School Board Meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Riverhead Central School District’s Board of Education will hold a REGULAR MEETING on TUESDAY, AUGUST 17, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Riverhead High School Music Room #123, 700 Harrison Avenue, Riverhead, New York. After the meeting is. opened to the public, the Board of Education...
Politicstownofclayton.com

Notice of Public Hearing: Underwood Zoning Area Variance 8/16 @7pm

Please take notice that the following public hearing will be held by the Joint Village/Town of Clayton Zoning Board of Appeals on August 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM or soon after in the Town Offices, 405 Riverside Drive, as required by the Zoning Ordinance to hear all persons concerned with the Boards consideration in granting an area variance to Bonnie Underwood on their property located 39677 Chateau Lane, Clayton in the Marine Residential district, Tax Map # 20.11-1-2. The petitioner is requesting to erect a deck closer to a property line than allowed by the zoning ordinance. Such addition will require area variance from Article XII, Schedule D of the zoning ordinance.
Reading, PAbctv.org

City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board Upcoming Public Hearings

Notice is hereby given that the City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board will conduct public hearings on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the following matters. Appeal #2021-09 – 532, 532R & 534 Minor St. (UPI 02530643876017; 02530643875067; 02530643875092): Daniel S. Caisaguano & Socorro Navarro-Aguas (record owners) appeal an enforcement notice issued Jan. 23, 2021 for violation of Appeal #2018-22 relative to off-street parking for a taxicab office and dispatch headquarters at 534 Minor St. Variances are also requested from parking design and construction, landscaping, and maximum impervious coverage requirements in order to expand the existing parking area at 534 Minor St. to include two adjacent parcels, 532 & 532R Minor St. The subject properties are located in the R-3 Residential District and the Prince Historic District.
Politicscityofmiddleton.us

Joint Review Board Meeting - Project Plan Amendment District #5

The Joint Review Board will hold an organizational meeting concerning the proposed Project Plan Amendment No. 1 for the City of Middleton Tax Increment Finance District #5 (TID #5) on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in a remote meeting. Website: zoom.us. Virtual Zoom Meeting ID: 834 0505 6305...
Shelburne Falls, MARecorder

Public hearing on proposed zoning changes

As co-chair of the Buckland Planning Board, I am urging Buckland residents to attend an important public hearing on three proposed zoning changes that, we hope, will help to grow the amount of available housing in the village residential area of downtown Shelburne Falls. This hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Buckland Town Hall (17 State St., Shelburne Falls).
Politicswillistown.pa.us

Board of Supervisors Public Hearing

NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of Willistown Township will hold a public hearing at its regular public meeting on August 16, 2021, at 7:00 PM, at Rita Reves Park, 1040 Garrett Mill Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073 (NOTE LOCATION CHANGE) to consider the following application for conditional use:
Meggett, SCThe Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - public hearing 8-23-21

PUBLIC NOTICE The Council of the Town of Meggett will host a Public Hearing on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 7pm at the South Carolina Produce Association Building, 4770 Highway 165, Meggett, SC 29449. Call Meggett Town Hall Office with any questions, (843) 889-3622. Public Hearing Agenda FOIA 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Prayer and Pledge 4. Discussion: A. Density & Dimensional Changes AG and AR Zoning Districts 1. All proposed changes apply to new landowners not related to current landowners 2. Interior Lots - 3 acres highland with 150 feet of frontage B. Temporary Habitation of a Recreational Vehicle 1. New allowed land use: temporary habitation on the same parcel that primary dwelling is currently being constructed 2. Proposed requirements (not limited to the following) a. Active Zoning Permit for primary dwelling b. Active Building Permit for primary dwelling c. Established Utilities: Electrical, Water/Well & Septic/Sewer d. Temporary Habitation for up to 12 months 5. Public Comments AD# 1953911.
Odessa, MOKMZU

Odessa Board of Aldermen to hold public hearing during Monday’s meeting

ODESSA — The Odessa Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session Monday evening. Some items to be discussed include a public hearing to take public comments about the levying of general ad valorem property taxes for general and park use for the city of Odessa and a motion for approval will be given for a residential waste collection agreement. The board will move into closed session to discuss legal matters before adjourning. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday, August 9, and is available via livestream.
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Weirton Zoning Board hears variance requests

WEIRTON — As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Weirton Zoning Board of Appeals heard variance requests from several city residents and businesses. The board unanimously approved two variance requests from Sacred Heart of Mary, 200 Preston Ave., to allow for the installation of a new bell tower. A representative...
Jackson, MNJackson County Pilot

City of Jackson – Public Notice Appeal For Variance

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5:15 p.m., in the Council Chambers of the Jackson City Hall located at 80 West Ashley Street, the City of Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the variance application of Boun Sengsavang and Andrea Hatfield who reside on a corner lot at 140 Thomas Hill Road in Jackson, Minnesota.
Millard County, UTmillardccp.com

Public Notice: Deseret/Oasis Cemetery Board Vacancy 8/4/21

The Board of Millard County Commission hereby gives notice of vacancies on the Deseret/Oasis Cemetery Board. Interested persons must reside within the boundaries of the district. Appointments will be four (4) year terms and will be made during the regular scheduled Commission Meeting held Tuesday, August 17, 2021. If you...

