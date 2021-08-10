Zoning Board of Appeals 09/01/21 Meeting - Notice of Public Hearings

The Rush Township Zoning Hearing Board shall hold a rescheduled regular meeting on Monday, August 16th, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at the Rush Township Municipal Building, located at 150 North Richard Street, Philipsburg, PA 16866. The Zoning Hearing Board intends to announce its roll call vote in the Grauch Enterprises appeal of a notice of violation and cease and desist directive issued by the zoning officer, following the hearing on that matter held July 20, 2021 and the announcement of the Board's decision to uphold the violatiion on the same date. A written decision is pending and will be served and noticed consistent with the provisions of the MPC. The Zoning Hearing Board further intends to modify its schedule of regular meetings for the remainder of 2021, in order to avoid scheduling conflicts; and will address any other matter properly coming before the Board.