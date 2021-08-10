Cancel
James Gunn Reveals Why Peacemaker Got the First ‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff

By Claire Epting
The Suicide Squad is officially in theaters and on HBO Max, and fans have finally been able to experience the long-awaited sequel to 2016’s ill-fated Suicide Squad. One of the movie's breakout characters is John Cena's Peacemaker, and last year, it was confirmed that Cena would star in a standalone spinoff series. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, director James Gunn has revealed why Peacemaker was the first character from The Suicide Squad to receive his own project.

