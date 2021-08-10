Cancel
Plan Commission Hearing - Project Plan Amendment For District #5

 6 days ago

PUBLIC NOTICE - CITY OF MIDDLETON. The City of Middleton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing concerning proposed Project Plan Amendment No. 1 for the City of Middleton Tax Increment Finance District #5 (TID #5) on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in a remote meeting. Website: zoom.us.

