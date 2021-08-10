San Manuel 3-day Hospitality Hiring event kicks off Phase 2 of expansion project – resort hotel
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians begins phase two of its expansion project with a three-day Hospitality Hiring Event at the San Manuel Recruitment Center at Ontario Mills. The event runs from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. August 14, 16 and 17. The phase two expansion project focuses on what Forbes named one of the “35 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2021” – a 17-floor resort with 432 luxury hotel rooms and suites, a relaxing pool deck with private cabanas, a full-service spa with exquisite amenities and a rooftop lounge.iecn.com
