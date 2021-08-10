Assembly Language on the Pi: “Learning how to walk again”
Simon Humphreys shares how Raspberry Pi’s ARM processor makes it a great tool for A level students to get their hands dirty with assembly language. Assembly language programming is on every university computer science course and also in numerous advanced level courses — so it must be important! The instruction set for the UK’s AQA A level is akin to the ARM instruction set used on the Raspberry Pi, making it a great tool for bare-metal programming. In this article, I discuss taking a PRIMM (Predict–Run–Investigate–Modify–Make) approach as one way of introducing the topic, and look at how to encourage students to use a real processor to build programs using ARM assembly.helloworld.raspberrypi.org
