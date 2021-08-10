Watertown, Sd - Derrick Larsen, 60, of Watertown died on August 8, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Mundwiler Funeral Home, Milbank. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Tabor Lutheran Cemetery, Strandburg. The service will be livestreamed and recorded and viewable on Derrick's obituary page at www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net. Derrick is survived by his siblings: Diane (Clarence) Maday of Sherburn, MN; Donald (Erma) Larsen of Stockholm, SD; Darrell Larsen of Blaine, MN; Darlene (Larry) Bailly of Black Hawk, SD; Delores Ries of Stockholm, SD; and David (Cyndy) Larsen of Stockholm, SD. To send an online condolence, visit www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net.