In most seasons of The Bachelorette, the final two men meet the lead’s family. This time was a bit different. Katie Thurston already sent Justin Glaze home before his fantasy suite date. So, Blake Moynes was the only man lucky enough to meet her family. Katie had her mom there of course and also her Aunt Lindsey. She definitely made an impression on Blake and on Bachelor Nation. Now that the show has aired and Aunt Lindsey knows Blake proposed, Katie, is revealing some messages from her family about the situation. Keep reading to find out more.