Monetizing Your Own Data With Bitcoin
Payments on the internet have always been a weakness. A Frankenstein mashup of surveillance, credit card payments and walled-garden ecosystems has emerged as the main avenues for the internet and internet companies to monetize. Freemium and ad-driven models became the way that users were monetized by these companies, but if you get something for free, you are the product and in 2021, this is turning into a problem. Stephan Dodge and Ian Major, the cofounders of BYOD, think Bitcoin can fix this.bitcoinmagazine.com
Comments / 0