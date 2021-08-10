Monetizing Your Own Data With Bitcoin

The day that bitcoin becomes less volatile is the day that mass adoption will begin. Or is it that mass adoption will minimize volatility on bitcoin?. This is one of the most popular debates in our space as market participants try to speculate when the volatile price action of bitcoin will get smoother. Those who know me are familiar with my stance on the subject: Mass adoption should eventually smooth the volatility curve and price swings on bitcoin, but this adoption could increase volatility significantly in the near term, as the expanding ecosystem continues to adjust to the inflow of new market participants.