March of the Milkshakes: Harrisburg businessman’s promotion aims to jump start post-pandemic foot traffic in downtown
Until now, Harrisburg’s downtown vibe-master Ron Kamionka had never run an ice cream parlor. But this summer he’s using milkshakes - both real and artistic - to try to jump-start what he believes has been an as-yet-incomplete return to normal business for downtown Harrisburg in the months since coronavirus-related restrictions have come off bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania.www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0